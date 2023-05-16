close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

At least 10 people killed in fire at hostel in New Zealand's Wellington

It has been confirmed by authorities this morning that there were no sprinklers in the building - and there are still 20 people unaccounted for

ANI Pacific
New Zealand hostel fire

New Zealand hostel fire

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 10 people were killed in a fire that broke out at a four-storey hostel in Wellington, on Tuesday, reported New Zealand Herald.

Urban search and rescue crews have started combing through the smouldering wreckage of a Wellington hostel where up to 10 people may have died in a horror fire overnight.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the AM morning news program that he understands that six people have been confirmed dead and there are likely to be more.

Emergency services were called to the Loafers Lodge hostel at about 12:30 am after a fire was reported on the third floor of the four-storey building.

It has been confirmed by authorities this morning that there were no sprinklers in the building - and there are still 20 people unaccounted for, reported New Zealand Herald.

Fifty-two people in the Loafers Lodge Hostel in Wellington have been accounted for, but firefighters are still looking for others, said Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt. He said they were called to the hostel at about 12:30 am.

Also Read

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand PM, succeeds Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins to succeed Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Emergency declared in New Zealand amid floods; school student missing

Three killed as Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand, say officials

US-India partnership one of most consequential relations: US Dept of State

At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, says police

15 killed in clash between 2 tribes over delimitation of coal mine in Pak

As inflation slows, rate-cut bets surface across Asia on policy pivot

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

"Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those who have perished and with our crews who valiantly rescued those (they could) and attempted to rescue those that they couldn't," Pyatt told reporters.

"This is our worst nightmare," Pyatt said. "It doesn't get worse than this."

Police said the cause of the fire remained unexplained, and they would be investigating alongside fire and emergency officials.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said it was helping about 50 people who had escaped the fire and were now at an emergency center the council had set up at a local track that had showers and other facilities.

He said there were a number of elderly people it was helping who had escaped with only the pyjamas they were wearing.

"A lot are clearly shaken and bewildered about what happened," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New Zealand Fire accident fire safety

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Zuckerberg launches 'Chat Lock' on WhatsApp to protect conversations

Image courtesy: Agence France-Presse (AFP)
2 min read

Mamata to participate in May 27 NITI Aayog meeting to put state issues

Mamata Banerjee
1 min read

15 killed in clash between 2 tribes over delimitation of coal mine in Pak

Akola clashes, communal violence, stone pelting
1 min read

As inflation slows, rate-cut bets surface across Asia on policy pivot

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Want to see my brother as CM: Shivakumar's brother after meeting Kharge

Shivakumar
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Turkey faces election runoff, Recep Tayyip Erdogan seen with momentum

Turkey
2 min read

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

Karnataka election, postal ballot
4 min read

Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife

Imran Khan
2 min read

Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu
3 min read

Ex-Pak PM Imran reaches HC to seek bail in cases related to violence

Pakistan flag
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon