Friday, October 03, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Asahi cyberattack could leave Japan without its most popular beer

Asahi cyberattack could leave Japan without its most popular beer

Shipments of Asahi's Super Dry beer and other popular drinks have halted, prompting supermarket chains such as Lawson and 7-Eleven to prepare for shortages

liquor beer

A cyberattack has crippled Asahi’s Japanese factories since five days (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan could soon face a shortage of its popular beer after a cyberattack on Asahi Group, the country’s largest brewer, brought its domestic production to a standstill, according to a report by Reuters. 
 
Famed for its Super Dry beer, Nikka Whisky and a range of non-alcoholic beverages, Asahi suspended operations across Japan on Monday, including order processing, shipping and call centre services. The disruption from the cyberattack entered its fifth day on Friday, with no sign of resolution.
 
System failure hits 30 factories 
Asahi said the system failure caused by the breach has crippled order and shipment operations at most of its 30 Japanese factories. Overseas facilities have not been affected. “We are actively investigating the cause and working to restore operations; however, there is currently no estimated timeline for recovery,” the company said. It added there was no evidence of personal information or customer data being compromised.
 
 
Japan generates about half of Asahi’s global revenue. The brewer also owns leading international brands, including Peroni, Pilsner Urquell and Grolsch.

Also Read

United Breweries kingfisher

Premium pour to lift United Breweries stock; Q2 might be a tepid sippremium

liquor beer

Medusa Beverages projects ₹250 cr FY26 revenue, 4% beer share by 2030

MEBL plans to roll out its expansion in Karnataka in two phases, targeting all 71 state depots by November. The first phase will cover 45 depots, with the remaining 26 to be added in Phase 2.

Mount Everest Breweries acquires Cheers Breweries in ₹300 crore deal

Vivek Gupta, managing director and CEO, United Breweries Limited

UBL aims for 30% growth in its premium segment every quarter: CEO

microbrewery, liquor

Liquor market: Microbreweries get a fresh fund pour to scale up bizpremium

 
Convenience stores brace for shortages 
Convenience store chain Lawson said it expected an imminent shortage of Asahi products and was preparing to offer substitutes. FamilyMart and 7-Eleven also reported disruptions to supplies. Asahi’s shares have fallen about 4 per cent to their lowest level since February following confirmation of the cyberattack.
 
Analysts at Morgan Stanley MUFG estimate potential daily losses at between $10.2 million and $13.6 million under a full suspension scenario. Retail sales remain largely unaffected for now, but the analysts warned that “a prolonged stoppage would increase the risk of retailers/ consumers switching to rival products”.
 
Alcohol orders paused, food continues 
Asahi said it began processing some orders manually on Wednesday by visiting customers in person and handwriting orders. While the company continues to accept orders for food and soft drinks, it has halted new orders for alcoholic beverages to prioritise outgoing shipments. The first batch of manually filled orders was dispatched on Friday. The brewer said it is working closely with investigative authorities to address the cyberattack.
 
Cyberattacks on global businesses 
The incident adds to a growing list of cyber and ransomware attacks on global businesses. In Britain, luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover was forced to halt production last month, while retailers Marks & Spencer and UK-based The Co-operative Group have also suffered recent breaches.

More From This Section

Sbastien Lecornu

French PM Lecornu rejects forced Budget law, seeks cross-party support

F-35 Fighter jets

Dutch SC to rule on govt appeal against ban on F-35 parts export to Israel

building collapse

Indonesia school collapse: 3 bodies found, over 50 students still missing

data centre

In a first, China takes data centres underwater to tackle cooling challenge

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

Typhoon blows into Philippines, complicating disaster response after quake

Topics : Beer Japan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon