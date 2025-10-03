Friday, October 03, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Dutch SC to rule on govt appeal against ban on F-35 parts export to Israel

Dutch SC to rule on govt appeal against ban on F-35 parts export to Israel

In November last year, a legal advisor to the Supreme Court issued a non-binding opinion that the government's appeal should be rejected

F-35 Fighter jets

The Netherlands is home to one of three regional warehouses for US-owned F-35 parts | Representational Image: lockheedmartin.com

AP The Hague
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Netherlands' highest court is ruling Friday on an appeal by the government against a ban on sending parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel.

The case was originally brought in late 2023 by three Dutch rights groups who argued that transferring the F-35 parts makes the Netherlands complicit in possible war crimes being committed by Israel in its war with Hamas.

Israel denies committing war crimes in its campaign in Gaza.

The district court in The Hague initially rejected the ban, but in February 2024 an appeals panel ordered the Dutch government to halt shipments of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, citing a clear risk of violations of international law.

 

The government appealed to the Supreme Court, saying that foreign policy was a matter for the government, not courts.

Also Read

Emissions rising from a Tata Steel plant in IJmuiden, Netherlands

Tata Steel eyes 6.5 billion euro agreement to cut emissions at Dutch plant

Lupin Pharma

Lupin to acquire VISUfarma BV for €190 mn to expand European eyecare reach

China, China flag

EU pork faces anti-dumping duties up to 62.4% as China steps up tariffs

The bilateral series was arranged at short notice by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after India postponed their scheduled tour

Bangladesh, Netherlands to play maiden bilateral series ahead of Asia Cup

wildfire

2 killed in Spanish wildfire as extreme heat wave hits parts of Europe

In November last year, a legal advisor to the Supreme Court issued a non-binding opinion that the government's appeal should be rejected.

The Netherlands is home to one of three regional warehouses for US-owned F-35 parts. Dutch government lawyers argue that a ban on transfers from the Netherlands would effectively be meaningless as the United States would deliver the parts anyway.

Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed more than 66,200 Palestinians and wounded nearly 1,70,000 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and militants in its toll, but has said women and children make up around half the dead.

The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government. UN agencies and many independent experts view its figures as the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.

The war broke out on October 7, 2023 after Hamas militants and others stormed into Israel and killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 250 people hostage. Hamas still holds 48 hostages about 20 of them thought by Israel to still be alive.

In a largely symbolic move, Slovenia announced in August that it was banning the import, export and transit of all weapons to and from Israel, calling it the first such move by a European Union member.

Last year, the UK government suspended exports of some weapons to Israel because they could be used to break international law. Spain says it halted arms sales to Israel in October 2023. There also are court cases in France and Belgium around weapons trade with Israel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

building collapse

Indonesia school collapse: 3 bodies found, over 50 students still missing

data centre

In a first, China takes data centres underwater to tackle cooling challenge

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

Typhoon blows into Philippines, complicating disaster response after quake

Search for life, Saturn, alien life, Enceladus

Saturn's moon Enceladus found to have all ingredients needed for life

Gaza strip, Palestinians, refugee

Food security inequities worsen due to conflicts, climate change: Lancet

Topics : Netherlands Supreme Court F-35 fighter jet F-35 jets israel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon