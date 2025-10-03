Friday, October 03, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Typhoon blows into Philippines, complicating disaster response after quake

Typhoon blows into Philippines, complicating disaster response after quake

Schools suspended classes, and cargo and fishing vessels were prohibited from entering the rough seas along the path of the typhoon

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

Super Typhoon Ragasa, which at its peak was the world's strongest tropical cyclone of the year. (Photo:PTI)

AP Manila
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A typhoon blew into the northern Philippines on Friday, complicating the country's disaster response to a deadly earthquake in a central province and two other recent storms.

Typhoon Matmo blew into Dinapigue town in Isabela province from the Pacific with sustained winds up to 130 kph and was to blow northwestward over a vast agricultural valley and mountain provinces, where residents in some flood- and landslide-prone villages were evacuating.

Schools suspended classes, and cargo and fishing vessels were prohibited from entering the rough seas along the path of the typhoon. It was expected to blow into the South China Sea on Saturday on a course toward southern China, Philippine forecasters said.

 

Hong Kong's observatory said Matmo would pass by the territory on an expected path toward Hainan Island and the mainland's Guangdong province over the weekend.

Matmo, locally known as Paolo, was the 16th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year. The Southeast Asian archipelago nation is lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms a year and lies on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, making it one of the countries most prone to natural disasters.

Also Read

earthquake, Myanmar

Rescuers search for survivors as Philippines earthquake kills at least 72

earthquake

Strong earthquake kills 69 in central Philippines days after deadly storm

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

Typhoon hits Hong Kong, China after killing dozens in Taiwan, Philippines

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets Philippine counterpart Tess Lazaro on UNGA sidelines

Protesters march towards the police officers after destroying the blockade during a protest denouncing what they call corruption linked to flood control projects, in Manila, Philippines | REUTERS

Philippine police arrest 49 amid violent clashes at anti-corruption protest

The typhoon was not expected to directly affect the region further south where a 6.9-magnitude earthquake Tuesday night killed at least 72 people and injured more than 550 others, mostly in the Cebu province city of Bogo and outlying towns.

More than 5,000 houses were damaged, and some residents were staying in parks, grassy clearings and on sidewalks despite sporadic rain because aftershocks left them too fearful to return to their homes.

Another storm, Bualoi, caused at least 37 deaths and displaced thousands in the Philippines last week before hitting Vietnam, where 49 people died and economic damages were estimated at USD 485 million.

And Super Typhoon Ragasa, which at its peak was the world's strongest tropical cyclone of the year, caused several deaths in the Philippines as it passed by the country before landfall in southern China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Search for life, Saturn, alien life, Enceladus

Saturn's moon Enceladus found to have all ingredients needed for life

Gaza strip, Palestinians, refugee

Food security inequities worsen due to conflicts, climate change: Lancet

Fire, Fire accident

Massive fire breaks out at Chevron refinery in El Segundo near Los Angeles

Antonio Guterres

Amid global tensions, Gandhi's message carries renewed urgency: UN chief

apple, apple logo

Apple removes ICE tracking app after Trump admin warns of risk to agents

Topics : Philippines Typhoon earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon