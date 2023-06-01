close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Japan enacts law to extend operating period of nuclear plants beyond 60 yrs

Japanese parliament has enacted legislation to allow nuclear reactors in the country to be operated beyond the current limit of 60 years in a push to cut carbon emissions

IANS Tokyo
Japan

(Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Japanese parliament has enacted legislation to allow nuclear reactors in the country to be operated beyond the current limit of 60 years in a push to cut carbon emissions and ensure stable electricity supplies.

The newly approved bill enacted on Wednesday allows nuclear plants to operate for longer than 60 years if approved by the Industry Minister and is subject to regular inspections by the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

After the 2011 earthquake-triggered tsunami disaster at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Japan introduced stricter safety protocols that limit the operating life of nuclear reactors to 40 years in principle, which can be extended to up to 60 years.

Under the new legislation, nuclear reactors may be granted additional operating years in effect as their offline periods will not be counted against their total service time provided the periods are due to reasons beyond a utility's control, such as safety reviews needed for a restart and court-ordered suspensions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The legislation on promoting the use of carbon-free energy revised five relevant laws, including the electricity business law, the nuclear reactor regulation law, and the nuclear energy basic law.

In addition, under the amended nuclear reactor regulation law, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority will check the condition of reactors and related facilities at least every 10 years after 30 years of operating to ensure the safety of old facilities.

Also Read

20 new nuclear power plants to be commissioned in India by 2031, says govt

IAEA to send permanent technical missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

Fukushima's nuclear wastewater can produce cancers on release: Scientists

400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from US nuclear power plant

Pakistan proud of its contribution to UN peacekeeping: Minister Hina Khar

China alleges 'discriminatory treatment' of its journalists in India

Contaminated drugs: USFDA uncovers failures in India's pharma factories

US House passes debt-limit deal easing default concerns; Bill now in Senate

Mike Pence to launch campaign for US president polls in Iowa June 7

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan Nuclear projects

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 8:13 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Sought postponement but will surely attend: Stalin on Opposition meet

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
3 min read

China alleges 'discriminatory treatment' of its journalists in India

China
2 min read

If Modi wins 2024, only those he wants will fight in 2029: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijay Singh
2 min read

Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 60,960; silver up Rs 4,200 to Rs 76,800

Source: Pexels
2 min read

Mike Pence to launch campaign for US president polls in Iowa June 7

Mike Pence
1 min read

Most Popular

US House passes debt-limit deal easing default concerns; Bill now in Senate

Kevin McCarthy Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
4 min read

US job openings rise to 10.1 mn, labour market strong despite rate hikes

GenZ, office, employees
2 min read

China takes 'approriate' action, denies visas to 2 Indian journalists

India China
2 min read

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Elon Musk
5 min read

Global unemployment to fall 5.3%; low-income nations lag in recovery: ILO

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon