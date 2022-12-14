JUST IN
CBI has a sanctioned strength of 7,295 but 1,673 posts vacant: Govt
Same-sex marriage: SC seeks Centre's reply on transferring pleas to itself
1,472 posts of IAS, 864 for IPS officers vacant: Centre in Lok Sabha
Student suicides: Cong MLA questions govt, seeks action against institutes
G-20 Summit: Delhi will be decorated with over 1 mn exotic potted plants
AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW
Flood alert in TN's Tiruvannamalai as water level rises in Sathanur dam
Rajya Sabha mourns death of former MPs Yoginder K Alagh and R C Singh
Maharashtra politicising border issue since 6 decades: Karnataka CM Bommai
Ex-corporators write to Maharashtra CM alleging lack of transparency in BMC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CBI has a sanctioned strength of 7,295 but 1,673 posts vacant: Govt
Business Standard

20 new nuclear power plants to be commissioned in India by 2031, says govt

India plans to commission 20 nuclear power plants by 2031, adding nearly 15,000 MW in power generating capacity, govt tells Lok Sabha

Topics
nuclear power | nuclear power plant reactors

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nuclear reactor, nuclear plant, nuclear power plant, Muelheim-Kaerlich plant, Muelheim-Kaerlich,

India plans to commission 20 nuclear power plants by 2031, adding nearly 15,000 MW in power generating capacity, the government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The first of these 20 nuclear power plants, a 700 MW unit, is expected to be commissioned in 2023 at Kakrapar in Gujarat, which already has three atomic power generating units operational.

According to a written reply by Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, the 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam is likely to be operational in 2024, followed by two 1,000 MW units at Kudankulam in 2025.

Two 700 MW units at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan are likely to be completed by 2026, while another two 1,000 MW units are likely to be completed at Kudankulam by 2027, he said.

Two 700 MW units are expected to be completed at Gorakhpur in Haryana by 2029, the minister said listing out details of projects under consideration.

In addition, government had accorded administrative approvals and financial sanctions for building 10 atomic power units of 700 MW each at Gorakhpur, Haryana (units 3&4), Kaiga, Karnataka (units 5&6), Chutka, Madhya Pradesh (units 1&2) and four units at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan.

These 10 nuclear power units are likely to be completed progressively by 2031, Singh said.

In a written reply to a separate question, Singh said the Kundankulam Nuclear Power Project (units 1&2) had contributed 48,382 Million Units of electricity to the national grid between 2017-18 and 2021-22.

The minister said the total number of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited employees at present at Kudankulam site (KKNPP Units 1 to 6) was 1,257.

Singh said of these, 810 employees are domiciles of Tamil Nadu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on nuclear power

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 16:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU