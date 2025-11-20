Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's state-owned firms urge staff to avoid Japan trips as tensions rise

China's state-owned firms urge staff to avoid Japan trips as tensions rise

The development comes amid tensions between the two countries following the remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over Taiwan

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sparked a diplomatic storm with China after remarks suggesting Japan could defend Taiwan.

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sparked a diplomatic storm with China after remarks suggesting Japan could defend Taiwan.

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China has advised several employees of state-owned enterprises to cancel their immediate travel plans to Japan, amid no sign of a cooling-off between the two countries, the South China Morning Post reported.
 
The development comes after tensions flared up between the two countries following the remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over Taiwan. Takaichi, on November 7, told Parliament that any assault in the Taiwan Strait could be deemed a “survival-threatening situation", allowing the government to authorise military deployment.
 
Condemning her remarks, Beijing sought a retraction and accused Takaichi of "meddling" in the country's internal affairs. While China still awaits a retraction from Takaichi, the tensions have simmered further, with Beijing cancelling a series of exchange events, issuing an advisory for those travelling to Japan and encouraging students planning to study in Japan to reconsider.
 
 
China advises people against travelling to Japan
 
The report cited one of the employees, an engineer working at a state-owned company in Wuhan, saying that he received an unexpected call from his firm’s administrative office on Tuesday, advising him to call off his upcoming trip.

Also Read

Chips, semiconductor

Dutch govt to relinquish control of China-owned chipmaker Nexperia

Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions

India-US lane feeling pricing squeeze: TVS Supply Chain Solutions MDpremium

China, Japan

China stops seafood imports from Japan, links move to Fukushima water

china Flag, China

China's diesel trucks shifting to electric; this could change global demand

migration

Best of BS Opinion: A new migration survey offers hope for policymaking

 
As with many staff members at China’s state-owned enterprises, he is allowed to travel overseas only with company approval. His leave had been cleared last month, and he was scheduled to fly to Osaka in late November.
 
On the Chinese social media site RedNote, dozens of users have shared posts over the past two days claiming that their public sector employers had told them to call off planned trips to Japan.
 
Chinese travel agencies cancel Japan tour packages
 
Kyodo News reported that several large Chinese travel agencies have halted the sale of tour packages to Japan, and at least seven Chinese airlines are offering full refunds on Japan-bound tickets through the end of the year.
 
By Monday, Chinese carriers had logged around 491,000 cancellations for Japan-bound flights, roughly 32 per cent of all bookings to what is normally a popular destination, according to independent aviation analyst Li Hanming, who drew the figures from his research on all mainland-based airlines.
 
Japan received more than 6.7 million visitors from China in the first eight months of 2025, marking a sharp rise from 4.6 million during the same period a year earlier, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation. Kyodo News reported that China remained Japan’s largest source of foreign tourists through the first three quarters of the year.
 
Chinese fans fear losing access to Japanese pop culture
 
As tensions flare up, many young Chinese are now worried about losing access to Japanese pop culture. The Japanese comedy Cells at Work! was slated to release in China on Saturday. However, the movie's launch date has now been pushed back.
 
The release of Crayon Shinchan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers have also been delayed. The animated film had been slated to arrive in Chinese cinemas in early December.
 
On social media platforms, several people flagged concerns over the possible withdrawal of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, a hit Japanese animated fantasy movie that hit the theatres in China over the weekend.

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Corruption scandal pressures Zelenskyy to show greater accountability

Meta

Meta alerts young Australians to download data before social media ban

Donald Trump

Threatened India, Pak with 350% tariffs if they didn't end conflict: Trump

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani

Trump to meet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Nov 21 at White House

Federal agents detain a man after his court hearing in immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York City, on July 9

Over 250 arrested in North Carolina as immigration crackdown widens

Topics : China Japan Taiwan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon