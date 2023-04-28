Jerry Springer, host of unapologetically brash talk show, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, best known for hosting his raucous TV talk shows, died on Thursday at age 79 after a brief illness.

Springer’s death was confirmed in a statement by Jene Galvin, a family friend and executive producer of Springer’s podcast.

The Jerry Springer Show began its multi-decade run in 1991 and, in 1998 at the height of its popularity, beat “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the ratings, drawing 12 million viewers.



The Jerry Springer show ran for 27 years and was known for its wild crowd and fights between guests. It featured participants laying out their dysfunctional relationships in excruciating detail in front of an audience.