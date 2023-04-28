Sweeping spending cuts for America: Republicans clear debt-ceiling hike



The mostly partisan 217-215 vote was a win for Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to lure Biden into negotiations on cutting spending, even as the White House and congressional Democrats insist on a debt limit increase with no strings attached.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly passed a Bill to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, defying Democratic President Joe Biden by attaching sweeping spending cuts for the next decade.



“We’ve done our job,” a victorious McCarthy told reporters just after the vote. “The Republicans have raised the debt limit. You have not. Neither has Schumer,” McCarthy added, referring to Biden and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer.

The US Treasury Department could run out of ways to pay its bills in a matter of weeks if Congress fails to act, and financial markets are already flashing warning signs. A 2011 standoff led to a downgrade of the government's credit rating, which pushed borrowing costs higher and hammered investments.



McCarthy called on Biden to begin negotiations on a debt limit increase and spending-cut bill and for the Senate to either approve the House bill or to pass its own.

McCarthy now faces a far more daunting task in trying to broker a compromise with Democrats without losing the backing of some of his most conservative fellow Republicans.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would not sign off on such cuts.

The bill would increase Washington’s borrowing authority by $1.5 trillion or until March 31, whichever comes first, raising the specter of another round of negotiations during the 2024 presidential campaign. The bill would pare spending to 2022 levels and then cap growth at 1 per cent a year, repeal some tax incentives for renewable energy and stiffen work requirements for some anti-poverty programs.

Democrats say Bill ‘DOA’

“President Biden will never force middle class and working families to bear the burden of tax cuts for the wealthiest, as this bill does,” she said in a statement. “The President has made clear this bill has no chance of becoming law.”

Schumer told reporters the House Bill is “dead on arrival” in the Senate and that the Republican measure “only brings us dangerously closer” to an historic US debt default that would shake markets and economies worldwide.

