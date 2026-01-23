Friday, January 23, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JPMorgan raises CEO Jamie Dimon's pay by 10.3% to $43 million for 2025

The bank has been benefiting from heightened volatility in markets fueling trading activity among its clients, as well as an uptick in dealmaking

Jamie Dimon

Dimon runs the biggest US bank, which notched its eighth consecutive year of record revenue, and is also one of the longest tenured CEOs atop Wall Street | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

By Hannah Levitt
 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon’s pay to $43 million for 2025, his 20th year atop the firm.  
The board awarded Dimon a $1.5 million base salary and $41.5 million of performance-based incentive compensation, according to a filing Thursday. The total amounts to a 10.3% increase from 2024, when Dimon earned $39 million. 
 
“As part of their evaluation and determination, the board considered Mr. Dimon’s continued development of top executives to lead for today and the future, his continued commitment to shareholders and his longstanding exemplary leadership of a premier financial services firm,” the filing said.  
Dimon runs the biggest US bank, which notched its eighth consecutive year of record revenue, and is also one of the longest tenured CEOs atop Wall Street. Last year, the bank opened a new tower on Park Avenue for its headquarters.
 
 
The bank has been benefiting from heightened volatility in markets fueling trading activity among its clients, as well as an uptick in dealmaking. Last year, JPMorgan earned $57 billion in net income, just short of its record in 2024. 
 
On the same day the board announced Dimon’s pay bump, President Donald Trump took aim at the bank. Trump sued JPMorgan and Dimon for at least $5 billion over allegations that the lender stopped offering him and his businesses banking services for political reasons.
 

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

