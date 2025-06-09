Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / No tolerance for rioting, violence: Vance echoes Trump's stance on LA riots

No tolerance for rioting, violence: Vance echoes Trump's stance on LA riots

The protests erupted after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted raids across the city, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants

The president will not tolerate rioting and violence," Vance said in a post amplifying Trump's message. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Vice President JD Vance echoed President Donald J. Trump's stance, stating, "This moment calls for decisive leadership. The president will not tolerate rioting and violence," in a post amplifying Trump's message.

US President Donald J. Trump has called for immediate federal action in Los Angeles, alleging the city has been "invaded and occupied by illegal aliens and criminals," and is currently facing violent unrest.

In a statement posted on X, Trump claimed that "violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations," vowing that such "lawless riots only strengthen our resolve." 

Trump directed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to coordinate with all relevant departments and agencies to "take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots." He asserted that "order will be restored, the illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free," urging the public to pay close attention to the matter.

 

The protests erupted after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted raids across the city, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants. In response, Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to restore order during the demonstrations.

"A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now, violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations, but these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. 

"I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump JD Vance Los Angeles

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

