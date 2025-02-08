Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'I'm never apologising': Kanye West sparks outrage with antisemitic rant

'I'm never apologising': Kanye West sparks outrage with antisemitic rant

Rapper and designer Kanye West, also known as Ye, professed his admiration for Adolf Hitler, claimed dominion over his wife, and more in a series of erratic tweets

Kanye West

Kanye West, Ye

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rapper and designer Kanye West, also known as Ye, is facing renewed backlash after a series of antisemitic and inflammatory posts on social media platform X on Friday, local time. The 47-year-old artist professed his love for Adolf Hitler, declared himself a Nazi, and rescinded his previous apology for past antisemitic remarks, in a series of erratic posts, triggering widespread condemnation.
 
He also tried to promote a new t-shirt design from his brand, Yeezy, with the swastika symbol, commonly associated with Hitler.
 

Ye’s disturbing social media meltdown

Ye’s hour-long tirade began late Thursday night and extended into Friday morning, filled with vile antisemitic statements, self-aggrandising claims, and misogynistic remarks. Among his most shocking declarations, he wrote: 
 
“I love Adolf Hitler”, “Hitler was soo fresh” and, “I AM A NAZI”. 
“I’m never apologising for my Jewish comments”, referring the Jewish community.

Also Read

Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West & wife 'naked' Bianca Censori

Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West & wife 'naked' Bianca Censori escorted out?

ODI tri-series, Pakistan vs New Zealand live score updates

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES, ODI Tri-series 2025: Mitchell departs at 81; 200 up for the Kiwis

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Union Budget, Budget. Union Budget 2025

How Nirmala Sitharaman turned the tide in BJP's favour in Delhi elections

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Modi govt spent Rs 11 trn on infra development in one year: Scindia

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly elections: How AAP's sheen wore off and what lies ahead

 
“I have dominion over my wife”, in response to backlash over his influence on Bianca Censori’s revealing outfit at the 2025 Grammy Awards. West also took aim at Elon Musk, accusing the Tesla CEO of stealing his ‘Nazi swag’ and making a ‘Nazi salute’ at US President Donald Trump’s inauguration rally last month.
 

Rapper faces calls for a ban amid fallout

West’s comments immediately sparked outrage, with social media users calling for his permanent ban from X. Many accused Musk of enabling hate speech by allowing Ye back on the platform after previous suspensions.
 
Despite the backlash, West remained defiant, stating, “If I get taken off streaming services, it’s only going to make me richer. Any and every control tactic you have at this point only makes me richer.”
 

A history of controversy

This isn’t the first time West has made antisemitic remarks. In 2022, he faced severe backlash for comments about Jewish people, leading to the loss of major partnerships, including with Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, Foot Locker, and CAA (Creative Artists Agency). His remarks also resulted in him being named ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by watchdog group StopAntisemitism.
 
In December 2023, following the reactivation of his Instagram account, West issued an apology to the Jewish community, stating: “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions… I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”
 
However, his latest meltdown suggests he has abandoned any efforts at reconciliation.
 

Ye claims bipolar misdiagnosis, says he has autism

In a podcast interview earlier this week, West dismissed previous claims of bipolar disorder, stating instead that he had been misdiagnosed and that he has autism. This claim, however, has not been medically verified and has been met with skepticism.
 
As public outrage grows, many are calling for further consequences, including bans from social media platforms and streaming services. Given West’s history of erratic behaviour, it remains to be seen whether his latest tirade will lead to further financial and social repercussions – or if, as he claims, it will only increase his wealth and influence.
 

More From This Section

US flag, US, united states

USDA freezes farmer funding for some programmes, conservation contracts

Elon Musk, Musk

Judge blocks Musk's access to US Treasury systems, orders data destruction

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump makes passport applications more complex for transgender Americans

China, Pakistan

Pakistan requests China to reschedule $3.4 billion debt for two years

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump wants to negotiate about Ukraine, Putin's stance remains unclear

Topics : Kanye West Nazi Adolf Hitler BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon