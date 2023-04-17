close

Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to not move out

Explosions and clashes were reported in various areas in Khartoum in the backdrop of escalating tension between a paramilitary force and Sudan's Army

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
As Sudanese capital Khartoum continued to witness large-scale violence, the Indian embassy in Sudan issued a fresh advisory on Monday urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and stay calm.

On Sunday, the embassy said an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries.

"Based on the latest inputs the fighting has not subsided on day two. We sincerely request all fellow Indians to continue stay where they are and not venture outside," the mission said in its second advisory after violence broke out in Khartoum.

Grieving the death of the Indian national, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the situation in Khartoum remains one of "great concern" and that India will continue to monitor the developments in that country.

Explosions and clashes were reported in various areas in Khartoum in the backdrop of escalating tension between a paramilitary force and Sudan's Army.

On Saturday, the Indian embassy advised Indian nationals in Sudan to take utmost precautions and stay indoors after Khartoum witnessed large-scale violence.

According to the official data , the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000 including 1200 who have settled down in the country decades ago.

Sudan's military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.

There has been a dispute between the Army and the para-military over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

