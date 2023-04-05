close

President promises support to South Sudan in ongoing political process

Emphasising that South Sudan can benefit from Indian experience in Parliamentary democracy, including drafting of a new constitution, President Murmu said India will extend full support in process

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu

Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Emphasising that South Sudan can benefit from the Indian experience in Parliamentary democracy, including the drafting of a new constitution, President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday said India will extend full support in the process.

Welcoming a parliamentary delegation from South Sudan, led by the Speaker of the Transitional National Assembly Jemma Nunu Kumba, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu said India is proud to be a major troop contributor to the UN Peacekeeping Missions in South Sudan.

"The President said that South Sudan can benefit from India's experiences in parliamentary democracy in its ongoing political process, including the drafting of a new Constitution. She further said that India would extend its full support to South Sudan in this process," a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Underlining the cordial and friendly relations between India and South Sudan, Murmu said apart from peace missions, Indian soldiers are playing an important humanitarian role and contributing to furthering relations between the two countries.

India is determined to be a reliable development partner for South Sudan, she added and expressed confidence that the youth of South Sudan would take advantage of the training and capacity-building opportunities provided by India's ITEC and ICCR scholarship programmes.

Topics : Indian President | South Sudan | Politics

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

