Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in France

Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the town of Annecy. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker

AP Paris
Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in France

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
France's interior minister says an attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in the Alps on Thursday.

Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the town of Annecy. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker.

Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy, he tweeted.

Topics : France Paris knife attack

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

