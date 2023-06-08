close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

EU makes fresh attempt to overcome yearslong crisis over migrants

EU made a fresh attempt to overcome one of bloc's most intractable political problems as they weighed new measures for sharing responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorisation

AP Brussels
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

European Union interior ministers on Thursday made a fresh attempt to overcome one of the bloc's most intractable political problems as they weighed new measures for sharing out responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorisation.

Europe's asylum system collapsed eight years ago after well over a million people entered most of them fleeing conflict in Syria and overwhelmed reception capacities in Greece and Italy, in the process sparking one of the EU's biggest political crises.

The 27 EU nations have bickered ever since over which countries should take responsibility for people arriving without authorisation, and whether other members should be obliged to help them cope.

Arriving for the meeting in Luxembourg, the EU's top migration official, Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said it was an extremely important day to resolve what has been a marathon issue for Europe.

Of this marathon, we have maybe 100 metres left. So, we are so close to actually find an agreement today, Johansson said. I expect the member states to be able to do the final extra metres to reach the agreement.

If we are not united, we are all losers, she said.

Also Read

Commuter trains in Sweden continue to experience extensive disruption

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

India, Greece allies, looking forward to boost cultural ties: Ambassador

Suspected Iranian drone strike kills US contractor in Syria: Pentagon

UN continues to deliver cross-border aid to Syria in wake of earthquakes

Nasa to invest $45mn in small biz to develop tech for future missions

Air India flight carrying stranded passengers from Russia lands in US

300 children rescued from Sudanese orphanage after 71 others died: UNICEF

PM Modi instrumental in fulfilling demands of Sikhs: Sikh American leader

Biden, Sunak to focus on Ukraine, economic security UK PM's first WH visit

Under the existing rules, countries where migrants first arrive must interview and screen them and process the applications of those who might want to apply for asylum. But Greece, Italy and Malta maintain that the burden of managing the numbers of people coming in is too onerous.

Later attempts to impose quota systems on countries to share out the migrants were challenged in court and finally abandoned.

The EU's presidency, currently held by Sweden, has proposed a system under which countries who do not want to take migrants in could pay money instead. Figures of around 20,000 euros (USD 21,400) per migrant have circulated in the runup to the meeting. It remains unclear if the idea will be accepted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : European Union migrant crisis illegal migrants

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: Rohit and co search comeback window

Australia's Travis Head and Steven Smith at the end of the first day's play in World Test Championships Final. Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs
3 min read

India does not get swayed by coercion, false narratives: Jaishankar

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar
1 min read

As lithium prices head north, salt might soon end up powering EV's

Electric Vehicle charging
3 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Monsoon reaches Indian mainland, IMD declares onset over Kerala

Cyclone Sitrang
2 min read

New York City sues Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads wave of car theft

Hyundai
3 min read

China-Pakistan collab in Shaksgam Valley poses threat to India: Report

China's Xi, Pak PM Sharif agree to launch $10-bn railroad project
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon