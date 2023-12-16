Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kremlin has 'no information' about missing Putin critic Alexei Navalny

The prison authorities moved him from the penal colony, where he was serving his sentence for multiple charges, including extremism, but have not said where he was transferred to

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kremlin has said that it has "no information" about jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who reportedly has been missing from prison since December 6, Al Jazeera reported.
Navalny's lawyers have not been able to see him since December 6.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The prison authorities moved him from the penal colony, where he was serving his sentence for multiple charges, including extremism, but have not said where he was transferred to.
Prison officials told a court on Friday (local time) that Navalny had left the IK-6 facility in the town of Melekhovo in the Vladimir region, about 230 km (140 miles) east of Moscow, Al Jazeera reported, citing Vyacheslav Gimadi, the head of the legal department at Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.
On being asked if the Kremlin had any information about Navalny, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "No. I repeat again: we do not have the capacity, or right, or desire to track the fates of those prisoners who are serving sentences by order of a court."
Navalny, who rose to prominence by lampooning President Vladimir Putin's "elite" and alleging "extensive corruption" was sentenced in August to an additional 19 years in prison on top of the 11 and a half years he was already serving, Al Jazeera reported.
"We don't know [where he is] for the 10th day," Navalny's lawyer posted on X.
The allies of the Putin critic had been preparing for his expected transfer to a "special regime" high-security facility, the harshest grade in Russia's prison system, before he was moved.
"Where he was taken is not known," Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, posted on X, saying he was moved on December 11. "Let me remind you that the lawyers have not seen Alexei since December 6."
Earlier, Navalny's team had alleged that the jailed Russian leader suffered a serious health incident.
Meanwhile, another Navalny ally, Maria Pevchikh, has urged the United Nations Human Rights Committee to help them locate the jailed leader.

Also Read

With Putin's reelection all but assured, Russian Oppn vows to undermine him

UCL: Bellingham's last-gasp goal give Real Madrid win over Union Berlin

Asiad 2023: A look at India's medal tally in 2018 Jakarta-Palembang games

Alexei Navalny handed 19 more years in jail, West condemns Russia

Russia brings new charges against jailed opposition leader Navalny

US government injects confusion into Venezuela's 2024 presidential election

Singaporeans encouraged to wear face mask following spike in Covid cases

Pentagon orders US aircraft carrier to remain in Mediterranean near Israel

Addicted to Disney: Why former executives find it hard to stay away

Is the West abandoning Ukraine? Prez Volodymyr Zelenskiy's tough week

"What is happening with Alexei is, in fact, an enforced disappearance and a flagrant violation of his fundamental rights. Answers must be given," she said on Thursday.
Several rights groups have also weighed in on Moscow's criticism. Amnesty International acknowledged "the possibility that he may be in transit to another prison colony."
"As if attempted poisoning, imprisonment and inhumane conditions of detention were not enough, Alexei Navalny may now have been subjected to an enforced disappearance," it added.
The dissident was taken from Russia to Germany in 2020 after he was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent. Navalny had to be airlifted from the Siberian city of Omsk and arrived comatose at a hospital in Berlin, CNN reported.
Navalny was immediately incarcerated upon his return to Russia in January 2021 on charges of violating the terms of his probation related to a fraud case brought against him in 2013, which he also dismissed as politically motivated.
He has also campaigned from prison against Russia's war against Ukraine and has even attempted to mobilise public opposition to the war.
According to CNN, Navalny posed one of the most serious threats to Putin's legitimacy during his rule, which has spanned more than two decades.
When Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in a maximum-security penal colony in August, he said, "the number of years does not matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Kremlin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon