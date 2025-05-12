Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Kurdish militant group PKK to disband, disarm in peace move with Turkiye

Kurdish militant group PKK to disband, disarm in peace move with Turkiye

On March 1, the PKK announced a unilateral ceasefire, but attached conditions, including the creation of a legal framework for peace negotiations

Turkey flag

The decision by the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, was announced by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group. | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Ankara
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Kurdish militant group announced a historic decision Monday to disband and disarm as part of a new peace initiative with Turkiye, after four decades of armed conflict.

The decision by the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, was announced by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group. It comes days after it convened a party congress in northern Iraq.

In February, PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned on an island near Istanbul since 1999, urged his group to convene a congress and formally decide to disband, marking a pivotal step toward ending the decades-long conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since the 1980s.

 

On March 1, the PKK announced a unilateral ceasefire, but attached conditions, including the creation of a legal framework for peace negotiations.

The group has led an armed insurgency since 1984 that has left claimed tens of thousands of lives. It is listed as a terror group by Turkiye and its Western allies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping

US, China declare 90-day tariff pause, agree to mutual reductions

Donald Trump, Trump, Viktor Knavs

Trump says he will cut prescription drug prices by 59% as shares drop

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Hamas frees Israeli-American hostage in goodwill move before Trump visit

Wall Street

S&P 500 hits March high as US-China tariff cuts ease trade war fears

US China flag, US-China flag

US-China talks advance, but questions remain over rare earths, de minimis

Topics : Turkish soldiers Kurdish fighters Turkish army militants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon