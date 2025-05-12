Monday, May 12, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / S&P 500 surges 2.7% after US, China announce 90-truce in their trade war

S&P 500 surges 2.7% after US, China announce 90-truce in their trade war

Stocks are surging on Wall Street after China and the United States announced a 90-day truce in their trade war.

Wall Street

The S&P 500 was 2.7 per cent higher in early trading Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 981 points, or 2.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite was 3.7 per cent higher.Photo: Bloomberg

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks are surging on Wall Street after China and the United States announced a 90-day truce in their trade war.

They agreed to take down most of their tariffs that economists warned could start a recession and create shortages on US store shelves.

The S&P 500 was 2.7 per cent higher in early trading Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 981 points, or 2.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite was 3.7 per cent higher. Crude oil prices jumped because a global economy less weakened by tariffs would be hungrier for fuel. The value of the dollar climbed against other currencies and Treasury yields rose.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump, Viktor Knavs

Trump says he will cut prescription drug prices by 59% as shares drop

US China flag, US-China flag

US-China talks advance, but questions remain over rare earths, de minimis

Venus, planet

Earth's 'twin' planet was more active than we thought - Nasa reveals

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping

US, China declare 90-day tariff pause, agree to mutual reductions

chemical refinery

Chemical giants weigh Europe exits amid soaring energy costs, Asian rivals

Topics : S&P 500 China United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon