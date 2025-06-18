Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 08:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LA mayor lifts curfew imposed during protests against immigration raids

LA mayor lifts curfew imposed during protests against immigration raids

The mayor initially enforced the curfew in reaction to protests against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the city, the announcement was made on Tuesday

The mayor said she's lifting the curfew following successful crime prevention and suppression efforts. (Photo:Reuters)

AP Los Angeles
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is lifting a curfew in downtown Los Angeles.

Her Tuesday announcement comes after she first imposed the curfew in response to protests against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the city. 

Bass, a Democrat, said she's lifting the curfew following successful crime prevention and suppression efforts. On Monday she trimmed back the hours after fewer arrests during evening demonstrations.

She says the curfew protected stores, restaurants, businesses and residents from people engaging in vandalism.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:32 AM IST



