Trump to extend TikTok's deadline by 90 days; to sign order: White House

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order this week to extend the deadline for TikTok by 90 days, allowing the Chinese video platform to find buyers to divest its US assets.
The announcement was made by the White House on Tuesday (local time). In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had reiterated that he did not want TikTok to go dark. She added: “This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure,” Politico reported.
The decision to extend the deadline was announced by Trump as he boarded Air Force One to return to Washington early after attending the G7 summit in Canada. Speaking to reporters, he said he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping would ultimately approve a deal to divest TikTok's business in the United States.
Trump saves TikTok
The US President's extension of the deadline marks the third delay in enforcing the 2024 law, which was approved during the administration of former President Joe Biden. The first pause was implemented when Trump took office for a second term on January 20 and signed an executive order on his first day. That order followed a brief blackout of the video-sharing platform in the US after the ban, approved by Congress and the US Supreme Court, took effect.
The second delay came in April this year, when Trump signed an order allowing TikTok to continue operations for an additional 75 days, after a potential deal to sell the app to American owners was put on hold.
A reported deal to sell TikTok’s US business became entangled in ongoing US–China tariff tensions. According to reports, as the White House was nearing a final agreement ahead of the 5 April deadline, Beijing asked ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to pause the deal after Trump imposed a raft of reciprocal tariffs on China and several other countries.
In January, Trump acknowledged that he had a warm spot for TikTok, having joined the platform during his election campaign last year. He has since amassed more than 15 million followers on the Chinese video-sharing app.