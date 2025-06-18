Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump policies driving firms to explore markets beyond US: McKinsey chief

Trump policies driving firms to explore markets beyond US: McKinsey chief

To counteract the impact of tariffs, McKinsey is increasingly working with clients to cut costs, adopt more 'frugality' when it comes to capital expenditures

McKinsey chief, Bob Sternfels

Companies are giving more consideration to opportunities outside the US because of policy upheaval under the Trump administration, said McKinsey & Co. Global Managing Partner Bob Sternfels. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Cameron Baker
 
Companies are giving more consideration to opportunities outside the US because of policy upheaval under the Trump administration, said McKinsey & Co. Global Managing Partner Bob Sternfels. 
 
Business leaders are concerned about being “vulnerable” to tariffs and other shifts to US economic and geopolitical positions, Sternfels said Tuesday at an event hosted by the Boston College Chief Executives Club, citing conversations with the consulting firm’s clients. That’s leading some companies to reevaluate opportunities in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Gulf region of the Middle East, he added.  
 
 
“That won’t be a good thing for the US economy going forward unless we can reestablish trust,” Sternfels said. “It’s clearly still the largest market, the most dominant market, the most important market. But I do see CEOs asking this diversification question.”

Also Read

PremiumONDC to help digital commerce grow fivefold by 2030: McKinsey & Company

ONDC to help digital commerce grow fivefold by 2030: McKinsey & Company

Artificial Intelligence, AI

With AI in focus, the next decade is about 'value realisation': McKinsey

Dabur India

Dabur reduces strategic review cycle to 3 years amidst FMCG slowdown

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at weak open; Asia mixed; US Fed decision, Israel-Iran war eyed

Container ship

Nuclear-powered ships may reshape trade with cleaner, faster transport

 
Roger Crandall, chief executive officer of MassMutual and chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, led the discussion with McKinsey’s Sternfels and said he was “shocked” at pushback over trust in the US during a recent trip to Europe. Foreign demand for US Treasuries is showing “cracks,” with global central banks and other official entities reducing their holdings since March, Bank of America Corp. strategists wrote in a note Monday. 
 
To counteract the impact of tariffs, McKinsey is increasingly working with clients to cut costs, adopt more “frugality” when it comes to capital expenditures and plot strategies for raising prices, Sternfels said. In the US, companies are “pricing up because as these costs hit, you can’t absorb them,” he said.  
 
Nearly 90 per cent of companies surveyed by the National Association of Manufacturers said tariffs had increased the cost of doing business, with expenses rising by an average of about 8 per cent, according to the trade group’s second quarter update on economic conditions. About a third said they’ve paused hiring, cut jobs or reduced hours and pay and almost 40 per centof respondents said they had delayed or canceled investments, including new facilities. 
                     

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Trump to extend TikTok's deadline by 90 days; to sign order: White House

G7 leaders and heads of other nations at a session on AI, energy, Africa and West Asia, on Friday. (PHOTO: AP/PTI)

G7 leaders pledge to take joint action to tackle migrant smuggling

Donald Trump, Trump

Illinois toy firm takes Trump tariffs to SC in long shot bid for quick win

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

We will show Zionists no mercy: Iran's supreme leader Khamenei warns Israel

US President Donald Trump

Trump admin blocked from cutting health funding for four municipalities

Topics : McKinsey & Company McKinsey Trump administration Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon