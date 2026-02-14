Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Law and order must be maintained in Bangladesh: BNP's Tarique Rahman

Law and order must be maintained in Bangladesh: BNP's Tarique Rahman

Rahman said the freedom-loving people of the country had made BNP victorious, describing the outcome as 'the victory of the people'

Tarique Rahman

Addressing a press conference a day after the landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary polls, Rahman said, "We need everyone's cooperation to build a safe and humane Bangladesh. This time, everyone must play a responsible role in rebuilding the country." (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday called for maintaining law and order "at any cost" and sought cooperation from all in building a safe and humane Bangladesh.

Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday secured a sweeping victory with more than two-thirds majority in the landmark parliamentary elections. The BNP leader is set to become the prime minister for the first time. He will replace the interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.

Addressing a press conference a day after the landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary polls, Rahman said, "We need everyone's cooperation to build a safe and humane Bangladesh. This time, everyone must play a responsible role in rebuilding the country."  "No injustice can be done to anyone on any excuse. Law and order must be maintained at any cost," Rahman was quoted as saying by The Dhaka Tribune.

 

Rahman said the freedom-loving people of the country had made BNP victorious, describing the outcome as "the victory of the people."  "From today, everyone is free. Congratulations to all. With the participation of all, the journey of a fascism-free state has begun in the country," the BNP chairman said.

"Everyone's thoughts are important in building the country. We will build the country based on everyone's opinions," he said.

The 13th Parliamentary elections assumed significance as they were held after a period of tumultuous political vacuum, instability and fragile security situation, including widespread attacks on minorities after the student-led protests brought down the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the BNP has bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats. Hasina's Awami League party was barred from contesting the polls, which recorded 59.44 per cent voter turnout.

The EC postponed the announcement of results in two seats - Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 while the election in one seat was postponed due to the death of a candidate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

