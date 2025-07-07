Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Datanomics: Laying strong foundation Bric(s) by Bric(s) for global ties

Datanomics: Laying strong foundation Bric(s) by Bric(s) for global ties

Today, Brics represents approximately 49.5 per cent of the global population and around 40 per cent of the world's GDP

BRICS Leaders
premium

BRICS nations leaders during the summit in Rio De Janeiro.

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 Brics Summit concluded on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The meeting took place against the backdrop of global trade tensions such as United States President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, highlighting Brics ambition to strengthen internal economic ties and offer an alternative vision for global cooperation. 
 
Brics now has 11 nations after six additional members -- Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
 
Currently, Brics represents approximately 49.5 per cent of the global population and around 40 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP). The intra-Brics trade was gradually growing during 2020-23
Topics : BRICS BRICS Summit
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon