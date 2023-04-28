Legendary TV host Jerry Springer dies aged 79 in Chicago yesterday



He hosted a TV show called "The Jerry Springer Show", the show was live for nearly three decades and reached from local to global audiences. His talk show completed more than 5000 episodes between 1991 to 2018 when the show was cancelled.



Springer's friend and spokesman for the family, Jene Galvin, described his death as "irreplaceable."



"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," he said. Popular TV host Jerry Springer died on Thursday in his home in suburban Chicago at the age of 79.





His family asked that, "in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organisation." Early Career of Jerry Springer Before launching his TV show, Jerry Springer was mayor of Cincinnati between 1977 and 1978. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on," Galvin further said.





His parents escaped from Nazi Germany just before World War II happened. The family moved to New York City after spending four years in England.

He earned a degree in Political science from Tulane University, and then after three years, he graduated from Northwestern University School of Law.



By the age of 26, he worked for a presidential campaign of former US President John F Kennedy, settled in Cincinnati, Ohio, and made his own bid for Congress. When he failed to defeat the incumbent Republic leader, a year later, he was elected to the city council. Springer was born on February 13, 1944, in a London Underground Station when his mother was taking refuge during a German air raid.

People send condolences to him Many people sent their condolences to him after his death. Political commentator David Axelrod tweeted: "Jerry Springer will be remembered as the ringmaster of an embarrassing, tabloid-style TV show. In his long professional career, Springer was part of several TV shows, and he even featured in BBC's Who Do You Think You Are? programme, tracing his family through the Holocaust to the small town of Neustettin, which is now in Poland.

YouTuber KSI said: "RIP Jerry Springer. You made my off days at school so much more entertaining."



TV presenter Matthew Wright recalled how he "went to see Jerry Springer the opera with Jerry Springer, who loved every second", adding: "Top fella, a great deputy on [Channel 5 show] The Wright Stuff, hope he rests in peace."

