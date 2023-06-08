close

Less than 50 US citizens on flight that made emergency landing in Russia

The Flight AI173 was diverted to Magadan on Tuesday due to an engine glitch in the Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft

Press Trust of India Washington
Air India

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
The US department of State has said that there were less than 50 American citizens on board the San Francisco-bound Air India flight that had to make an emergency landing in Russia's remote town of Magadan.

"We understand that there were less than 50 US citizens aboard that flight. We also understand that a relief aircraft is expected to arrive later today to assist the Air India flight and the passengers continue on with their route, Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson of the State department, told reporters on Wednesday at his daily news conference.

The Flight AI173 was diverted to Magadan on Tuesday due to an engine glitch in the Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft.

The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, landed safely, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Responding to a question, Patel deferred to Air India to speak to any other specifics about their further movements and any of the technical issues.

"We are not aware of any outreach from some of these American citizens to our embassy and consular officials in Russia and so don't have anything additional to offer," Patel said.

Air India Russia United States

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

