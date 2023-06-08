Less than 50 US citizens on flight that made emergency landing in Russia

The US department of State has said that there were less than 50 American citizens on board the San Francisco-bound Air India flight that had to make an emergency landing in Russia's remote town of Magadan.

"We understand that there were less than 50 US citizens aboard that flight. We also understand that a relief aircraft is expected to arrive later today to assist the Air India flight and the passengers continue on with their route, Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson of the State department, told reporters on Wednesday at his daily news conference.

The Flight AI173 was diverted to Magadan on Tuesday due to an engine glitch in the Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft.

The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, landed safely, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Responding to a question, Patel deferred to Air India to speak to any other specifics about their further movements and any of the technical issues.

"We are not aware of any outreach from some of these American citizens to our embassy and consular officials in Russia and so don't have anything additional to offer," Patel said.

Also Read Fine or imprisonment: What happens if you open emergency door of a flight? Air India flight heads to San Francisco after emergency landing in Russia Lucknow-bound flight makes emergency landing after takeoff from Bengaluru Monitoring situation: US after Air India flight diverted to Russia Air India Express safety woes linger as jet makes emergency landing Will evaluate each case: Trudeau on Indian students facing deportation PM Modi to address invite-only Indian Americans in Washington on June 23 India, US need to have much stronger relationship: Congressman Thanedar Hypocrisy not new in sports, PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger just more obvious Air India flight heads to San Francisco after emergency landing in Russia