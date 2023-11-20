Sensex (-0.13%)
65710.40 -84.33
Nifty (-0.19%)
19693.45 -38.35
Nifty Midcap (-0.02%)
41802.25 -9.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.29%)
6436.95 -18.70
Nifty Bank (0.08%)
43617.50 + 33.55
Heatmap

Lloyd Austin makes unannounced visit to Ukraine, to meet senior officials

Austin, who traveled to Kyiv by train from Poland, is scheduled to meet with senior Ukrainian officials and publicly press Ukraine's urgent military needs as it enters another tough winter of fighting

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin | Pic: wikimedia

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a high-profile push to keep money and weapons flowing to Ukraine even as US and international resources are stretched by the new global risks raised by the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Austin, who traveled to Kyiv by train from Poland, is scheduled to meet with senior Ukrainian officials and publicly press Ukraine's urgent military needs as it enters another tough winter of fighting.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This is Austin's second trip to Kyiv, but he's making it under far different circumstances. His first visit occurred in April 2022, just two months after Russia's large-scale invasion.
At the time, Ukraine was riding a wave of global rage at Moscow's invasion, and Austin launched an international effort that now sees 50 countries meet monthly to coordinate on what weapons, training and other support could be pushed to Kyiv.
But the conflict in Gaza could pull attention and resources from the Ukraine fight. The US has worked feverishly since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel, and the weeks of devastating bombardment on Gaza by Israel that has followed, killing more than 10,000 civilians, to keep those attacks from turning into a regional war.
The US has already committed two carrier strike groups, scores of fighter jets and thousands of US personnel to the Middle East, and has had to shift its force posture and conduct airstrikes against Iranian- backed militant groups who are now hitting US bases in Iraq and Syria on a regular basis.
To date, Ukraine has received more $44 billion from the US and more than $35 billion from other allies in weapons, ranging from millions of bullets to air defence systems, advanced European and US battle tanks and, finally, pledges for F-16 fighter jets.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in India on two-day visit

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi's US visit

US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin to arrive in India for a 2-day visit on Sunday

US-India bilateral meet: Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh meet US counterparts

World Children's Day 2023: History, importance, celebration, wishes

Heavy fighting breaks out near another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated

1 dead, 11 missing after Turkish ship sinks in Black Sea in severe storms

Global measles deaths increase by 43% during 2021-2022: WHO report

Party with alcohol held at Pak's Kartapur Gurudwara; action sought

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lloyd Austin Ukraine United States israel Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Technologies IPOWorld Heritage WeekChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon