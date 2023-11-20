Storms delay search for missing crew after Turkish ship sinks in Black Sea

Severe storms have delayed a search-and-rescue operation for 12 crew members of a cargo ship that sank off Turkiye's Black Sea coast, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.

The Turkish-flagged Kafkametler sank on Sunday after hitting a breakwater outside the harbor off the town of Eregli, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) east of Istanbul, Yerlikaya told reporters. He said rescue crews were on standby waiting for the weather conditions to ease to begin a rescue mission.

Unfortunately, we could not carry out search-and-rescue activities for the 12 Turkish crew members, Yerlikaya said. As soon as conditions improve the search-and-rescue operations will begin immediately.

The severe storms that hit northwestern Turkiye caused widespread damage and disruption on Sunday, including the breakup of another cargo ship and the evacuation of a prison.

The Cameroon-flagged Pallada broke into two due to heavy weather conditions after running aground amid 5-metre (16-foot) waves off Eregli, the Maritime General Directorate said. All 13 crew were rescued safely.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prisoners had been transferred from Eregli's prison to surrounding facilities due to rising water levels.

Elsewhere in Turkiye, two people were killed after being swept by flood waters caused by heavy rains in the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir and Batman, Yerlikaya said. Some 50 people were hurt in the floods.

In neighbouring Bulgaria, gale-force winds and heavy rain and snow claimed the lives of two people on Sunday and disrupted power supplies. Officials declared a state of emergency in the Black Sea city of Varna.

Also Read EU ministers meet to discuss Ukraine grain exports after Russia nixes deal Ukraine wants ships to keep exporting grain despite Russian attacks GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Action CAM with something in store for everyone Rs 80 trillion by 2047: PM Modi's blueprint for improving maritime infra Global measles deaths increase by 43% during 2021-2022: WHO report Party with alcohol held at Pak's Kartapur Gurudwara; action sought Appeals court to decide whether to reinstate gag order against Trump Israel-Gaza war: IDF says it exposed Hamas tunnel under Al-Shifa Hospital Altman will not return to OpenAI, ex-Twitch boss Shear to be interim CEO