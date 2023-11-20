Sensex (-0.19%)
65666.58 -128.15
Nifty (-0.15%)
19701.80 -30.00
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
41848.95 + 37.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6445.75 -9.90
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
43633.20 + 49.25
Heatmap

Storms delay search for missing crew after Turkish ship sinks in Black Sea

The severe storms that hit northwestern Turkiye caused widespread damage and disruption on Sunday, including the breakup of another cargo ship and the evacuation of a prison

Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

AP Ankara
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Severe storms have delayed a search-and-rescue operation for 12 crew members of a cargo ship that sank off Turkiye's Black Sea coast, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.
The Turkish-flagged Kafkametler sank on Sunday after hitting a breakwater outside the harbor off the town of Eregli, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) east of Istanbul, Yerlikaya told reporters. He said rescue crews were on standby waiting for the weather conditions to ease to begin a rescue mission.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Unfortunately, we could not carry out search-and-rescue activities for the 12 Turkish crew members, Yerlikaya said. As soon as conditions improve the search-and-rescue operations will begin immediately.
The severe storms that hit northwestern Turkiye caused widespread damage and disruption on Sunday, including the breakup of another cargo ship and the evacuation of a prison.
The Cameroon-flagged Pallada broke into two due to heavy weather conditions after running aground amid 5-metre (16-foot) waves off Eregli, the Maritime General Directorate said. All 13 crew were rescued safely.
Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prisoners had been transferred from Eregli's prison to surrounding facilities due to rising water levels.
Elsewhere in Turkiye, two people were killed after being swept by flood waters caused by heavy rains in the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir and Batman, Yerlikaya said. Some 50 people were hurt in the floods.
In neighbouring Bulgaria, gale-force winds and heavy rain and snow claimed the lives of two people on Sunday and disrupted power supplies. Officials declared a state of emergency in the Black Sea city of Varna.

Also Read

EU ministers meet to discuss Ukraine grain exports after Russia nixes deal

Ukraine wants ships to keep exporting grain despite Russian attacks

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Action CAM with something in store for everyone

Rs 80 trillion by 2047: PM Modi's blueprint for improving maritime infra

Global measles deaths increase by 43% during 2021-2022: WHO report

Party with alcohol held at Pak's Kartapur Gurudwara; action sought

Appeals court to decide whether to reinstate gag order against Trump

Israel-Gaza war: IDF says it exposed Hamas tunnel under Al-Shifa Hospital

Altman will not return to OpenAI, ex-Twitch boss Shear to be interim CEO

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : storm Turkey cargo ships

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Technologies IPOWorld Heritage WeekChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon