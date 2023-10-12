close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

London's Luton Airport reopens after disruption caused by parking lot fire

Dozens of flights were cancelled, diverted or delayed at Luton, located about 56 km (35 miles) north of central London, after the blaze erupted late Tuesday

Luton Airport, London airport

Four firefighters and an airport employee were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after the fire.

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 7:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

London's Luton Airport reopened Wednesday after a vehicle fire spread through a newly built parking garage, causing the partial collapse of the structure and major disruption for tens of thousands of passengers.
Dozens of flights were cancelled, diverted or delayed at Luton, located about 56 km (35 miles) north of central London, after the blaze erupted late Tuesday.
Four firefighters and an airport employee were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after the fire.
Officials at the airport, which is a hub for easyJet, Ryanair and other budget airlines running flights to destinations in the United Kingdom and Europe, said flights began to arrive and take off again Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators believe the fire started with a diesel vehicle, according to Chief Fire Officer Andrew Hopkinson of the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. The recently opened parking garage didn't appear to have sprinklers, he said.
And then that fire has quickly and rapidly spread," Hopkinson told reporters. More than 100 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze, he said.
Authorities said they don't believe someone started the fire intentionally.
Some passengers had to sleep on the floor in the airport or wait at the nearby railway station after their flights were cancelled or delayed.
Nikodem Lesiak, a university student trying to return to Poland, said he spent the night at the station.
When we got here, we found out Luton is burning and everything is closed, and we were supposed to have our flight at 7:50 today but it was cancelled," he said.
Video posted on social media and on the websites of British news outlets Tuesday showed police and fire department vehicles gathered outside the multistory parking structure where the top level was engulfed in flames.
Russell Taylor, 41, an account director from Kinross, Scotland, saw the flames after flying in to Luton from Edinburgh. He said that he first saw a couple of fire engines with a car on fire on an upper level of the garage, which served Terminal 2.

Also Read

Fire partially collapses parking structure at Luton Airport, 5 hospitalised

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Noida Metro adds parking facilities at five more stations: Check details

Ample parking space available for planes at Delhi airport for G20: DIAL

Railways might resume temporary trains between Shimla, Solan today

UK foreign secretary runs for cover as siren goes off during Israel visit

Social media riddled with misinformation on Israel-Hamas war, say experts

Samsung's profit slows in sign of semiconductor chip market bottom

How Deif, secretive Hamas commander masterminded attack on Israel

Israel claims 'hostile aircraft' entered country from Lebanon, alarms north

"A few minutes later, most of the upper floor was alight, car alarms were going off with loud explosions from cars going up in flames," he said. "The speed in which the fire took hold was incredible.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : London Airport Fire accident flights cancelled

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon