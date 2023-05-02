close

Noida Metro adds parking facilities at five more stations: Check details

The NMRC, which manages the 30-km Aqua Line, began parking services at five additional stations from May 1

BS Web Team New Delhi
Picture courtesy: www.delhimetro.net

Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has added parking services at five new stations in order to help commuters using the Delhi Metro or the Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida, a Hindustan Times (HT) report said.
Earlier, the service was only available at three Metro stations: Sector 51 in Noida, Sector 137 in Greater Noida, and Sector Delta 1 in Greater Noida.

When did it start?
The NMRC, which manages the 30-km Aqua Line, began parking services at five additional stations in Noida’s Sector 51, Sector NSEZ, Sector 142, Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk, and Sector 142 from Monday, May 1.

Each parking station can accommodate at least 300 vehicles, according to NMRC.
Ritu Maheshwari, NMRC’s managing director told HT that the organisation plans to build parking facilities at all 21 of its Metro stations as ridership grows and demand for parking spaces rises.

Before January 2023, the average daily rider on Aqua Line was 40,000. NMRC also reported 56,168 passengers using the Metro on January 16, 2023.
According to officials, the number of commuters has increased since then, prompting NMRC to create parking spaces at busy stations surrounded by clusters of housing complexes.

Parking charges
Officials said that NMRC has decided to use automatic machines to collect user fees in order to maintain transparency and offer hassle-free services to commuters at these parking facilities.

Motorbikes are charged Rs 15 for six hours, Rs 25 for six to 12 hours, and Rs 30 for parking between 5 am and 11 pm. A monthly pass for a motorcycle owner costs Rs 500.
Meanwhile,the charges for four-wheelers are Rs 25 for six hours, Rs 50 for six to 12 hours, Rs 55 between 5 am and 11 pm, and Rs 1,100 for a monthly pass.

The Aqua Line was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in January 2019. It has a total of 21 Metro stations. The NMRC plans to connect the Aqua Line to the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line via a 300-metre-long air-conditioned footbridge.
Currently, commuters using the two Metro corridors must walk to change stations.

“Once the foot-over bridge connects these Metro stations in a year, ridership on the Aqua Line will increase further, and we will increase parking services,” an NMRC official familiar with the matter was quoted as saying by HT.
First Published: May 02 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

