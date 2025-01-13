Business Standard

LA wildfires: 24 deaths, fire tornado & 12,000 damaged structures. Updates

LA wildfires: 24 deaths, fire tornado & 12,000 damaged structures. Updates

Los Angeles fires: While the exact cause of the fires is yet to be determined, early estimates suggest that economic damages and losses could range between $135 billion and $150 billion

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Wildfires sweeping through the Los Angeles region have resulted in at least 24 deaths, forced thousands of residents to evacuate, and destroyed over 12,000 buildings. The affected area spans more than 160 sq km, an expanse larger than the city of San Francisco.
 
The fires were intensified by strong Santa Ana winds, expected to persist through midweek. Among the worst-hit areas are the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, and Hurst regions.  

LA wildfires: Unprecedented damage

While the exact cause of the fires is yet to be determined, early estimates suggest these could become the costliest wildfires in US history. AccuWeather projects economic damages and losses to range between $135 billion and $150 billion. The fires have devastated neighbourhoods such as Pacific Palisades and Altadena, with thousands of homes reduced to ashes.  
 
 
 
Approximately 150,000 people have been evacuated, and over 700 have sought refuge in emergency shelters. As of Sunday (Jan 12), the Palisades Fire, with an area of 23,600 acres, was reported to be 11 per cent contained, while the Eaton Fire, with an area of 14,000 acres, was 27 per cent contained.  A ‘fire tornado’ was reportedly sighted as the flames ravaged through the San Fernando Valley in California.

Los Angeles fires: Infra and power disruptions  

Power outages have affected nearly 70,000 customers across California, with Los Angeles County experiencing the majority of disruptions. The region has also reported significant damage to water, sewer, and power infrastructure.  
 
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for extreme fire conditions, citing the role of Santa Ana winds in transforming the wildfires into destructive infernos. These winds, coupled with a prolonged drought, have aggravated the crisis.  
 
Among those impacted are Hollywood figures, including:
Billy Crystal (American actor and comedian)
Mandy Moore (American singer)
JJ Redick (Los Angeles Lakers head coach) 
Paris Hilton (American media personality)
Jeff Bridges (American actor)
Mel Gibson (American actor and filmmaker)
Adam Brody (American actor)
  The fires have also ravaged historically diverse communities in Altadena and destroyed several religious sites, including a mosque, a synagogue, a Catholic parish, and multiple Protestant churches.  

Cause of fires is still uncertain

Investigators have ruled out lightning as a potential cause, focusing instead on human activity or utility line malfunctions. Lightning is a leading cause of wildfires in the US, but no evidence was found in the areas affected.  
 
The fires have led to the postponement of numerous events, including the Critics Choice Awards and several sports fixtures. The NFL relocated the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff game, while the NBA rescheduled multiple games. The California Department of Education confirmed the closure of 335 schools across multiple counties, with uncertainties about reopening timelines.  

Los Angeles Mayor under scrutiny  

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass faces mounting criticism for alleged shortcomings in crisis management. Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered an investigation into water shortages, including the failure of a major reservoir and dry fire hydrants. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley highlighted inadequate funding for firefighting efforts as a significant issue.   
President-elect Donald Trump criticised California officials for their handling of the situation. ‘This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can't put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?” he said.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

