Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

Lowest emission nations hit hardest by heat in June-Aug period: Analysis

The three-month June-August 2023 season was the warmest on record globally and the analysis by Climate Central indicates that human-caused climate change made the unprecedented heat

heatwave, heatwave in india

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Countries with the lowest historical emissions experienced three to four times higher than seasonal temperatures this June-August days than G20 countries, according to an analysis conducted by an independent US-based group of scientists using a metric called the Climate Shift Index (CSI).
The three-month June-August 2023 season was the warmest on record globally and the analysis by Climate Central indicates that human-caused climate change made the unprecedented heat far more likely across the globe.
CSI measures how often and how much temperatures have shifted from the historical average. A higher index indicates more dramatic changes compared to the past.
The CSI levels above 1 indicate climate change, while levels between 2 and 5 mean that climate change made those temperatures between two to five times more likely.
During the June-August period, nearly half (48 per cent) of the world's population experienced at least 30 days with a CSI level 3 or higher, Climate Central said in a report released on Thursday.
"On each day in June-August, between 1.5 and 4.2 billion people felt a very strong influence of climate change (CSI level 3 or higher). Heat at CSI level 3 or higher persisted for at least half the June-August period in 79 countries throughout Central America, the Caribbean, the Arabian Peninsula, and parts of Africa," it said.

Also Read

Heatwave scorches north India as mercury touches 46 degrees; respite soon?

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

World must attack all emissions, everywhere, says COP28 President

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth: Scientists

IMD issues heatwave to severe heatwave warning for several states/UTs

Asean-India joint statement stresses on promoting public food stockholding

British businesses plan lowest price rises since February 2022: BoE

India believes code of conduct for S China Sea should be effective: PM Modi

Japan launches X-ray satellite, Moon Sniper lunar lander. Details here

China will send delegation to North Korea to celebrate founding anniversary

The scientists found countries with the lowest historical emissions experienced three to four times more June-August days with CSI level 3 or higher than G20 countries (the world's largest economies).
At least half of all June-August days were a CSI level 3 or higher in 11 Indian states and Union territories: Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, Meghalaya, Goa, Karnataka, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland and Tamil Nadu.
Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar experienced more than 60 days at CSI level 3 or higher.
"Virtually no one on Earth escaped the influence of global warming during the past three months," Andrew Pershing, Climate Central's vice president for science, said.
"In every country we could analyse, including the southern hemisphere where this is the coolest time of year, we saw temperatures that would be difficult - and in some cases nearly impossible - without human-caused climate change. Carbon pollution is clearly responsible for this season's record-setting heat," he said.
According to the European Union-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), earth just had its hottest three months (June-August) on record. It was the hottest August on record - by a large margin - and the second hottest ever month after July 2023.
The year so far (January to August) is the second warmest on record behind 2016, when there was a powerful warming El Nino event.
Climate Central researchers had earlier found that a three-day extreme heat event over Uttar Pradesh from June 14-16 was made at least two times more likely by human-caused climate change.
According to them, extreme temperatures coupled with high humidity contributed to the severity of the event.
Earth's global surface temperature has risen by around 1.15 degrees Celsius. The CO2 spewed mostly by the developed countries into the atmosphere since the start of the industrial revolution is closely tied to it.
In the business-as-usual scenario, the world is heading for a temperature rise of around 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
Climate science says the world must halve emissions by 2030 from the 2009 levels to limit global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius as compared to the pre-industrial levels to avoid extreme, destructive and likely irreversible effects of climate change.
Developing countries argue that wealthier nations should take greater responsibility for emission reductions, given their massive historical emissions, and provide the necessary means of implementation, including finance and technology, to assist developing and vulnerable nations in transitioning to clean energy and adapting to climate change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Heatwave Emissions

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon