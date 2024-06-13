Business Standard
Lulu Group announces Rs 5 lakh each for those killed in Kuwait incident

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building where 196 migrant workers were staying in the southern city of Mangaf

Kuwait fire

Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building, in Mangaf, Kuwait, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI)

Press Trust of India Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prominent NRI businessman and Chairman of UAE-based Lulu Group on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased in the tragic Kuwait fire tragedy, which left 49 persons, including 45 Indians, dead.
At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building where 196 migrant workers were staying in the southern city of Mangaf.
A sum of Rs. 5 lakh for each of the families of the deceased will be paid as part of this relief fund, a statement released by the group in Abu Dhabi said.
The central government as well as the Kerala government have also announced similar relief funds.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh reached Kuwait on Thursday and met some of the Indians injured in the fire. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait said all those injured were safe.

