Magnitude 3.0 earthquake jolts New York area, centred near New Jersey

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake jolts New York area, centred near New Jersey

It hit in the New Jersey suburb of Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles (13 kilometers) west of Central Park, at a depth of about 6.2 miles

Earthquake

A small earthquake rattled the New York metropolitan area. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

AP Hasbrouck Heights (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A small earthquake rattled the New York metropolitan area Saturday night.

The US Geological Survey said the tremor had a magnitude of 3.0.

It hit in the New Jersey suburb of Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles (13 kilometers) west of Central Park, at a depth of about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

One resident of New York's Brooklyn borough described it as a very brief tremor, just a slight swaying for a moment.

Nevertheless, social media quickly lit up with people who felt it.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

