Magnitude 3.0 earthquake jolts New York area, centred near New Jersey

A small earthquake rattled the New York metropolitan area Saturday night.
The US Geological Survey said the tremor had a magnitude of 3.0.
It hit in the New Jersey suburb of Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles (13 kilometers) west of Central Park, at a depth of about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).
One resident of New York's Brooklyn borough described it as a very brief tremor, just a slight swaying for a moment.
Nevertheless, social media quickly lit up with people who felt it.
