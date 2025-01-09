Business Standard

Malala Yousafzai to visit Pakistan for conference on girls' education

Malala Yousafzai to visit Pakistan for conference on girls' education

Malala will be one of the keynote speakers at the two-day conference scheduled for January 11-12

This will be Malala's only third visit to Pakistan since she was flown to Britain for life-saving treatment in October 2012. (Photo: AP| PTI)

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai will be visiting Pakistan over the weekend to attend the international conference on girls' education in Muslim communities.

Malala will be one of the keynote speakers at the two-day conference scheduled for January 11-12 here, The Express Tribune reported.

This will be Malala's only third visit to Pakistan since she was flown to Britain for life-saving treatment in October 2012. She visited Pakistan in October 2022 to travel to her hometown for the first time since she was attacked.

Malala was just 15 years old when the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) shot her in the head over her campaign for girls' education.

 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the event and deliver the keynote address.

One of the organisers of the conference told The Express Tribune that Malala confirmed her participation in the conference and would deliver a keynote address, highlighting the importance of girls' education in Muslim communities.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will host the International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities.

A statement issued here by the Foreign Office said the global summit will foster dialogue and find actionable solutions to address the challenges in girls' education.

The conference will conclude by a formal signing ceremony of the 'Islamabad Declaration', outlining the shared commitment of the Muslim community to empower girls through education, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable educational reforms, and a brighter future for generations to come.

One of the agendas of the conference is to discuss the current ban on girls' education by the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Although there is no explicit reference to the Afghan situation, sources said the joint declaration would certainly reject Taliban's ban on girls' education.

Pakistan extended an invitation to the Afghan Taliban government for the conference, however, there is no confirmation whether they will send a delegation, sources added.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have remained strained for the last several months over the terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan, according to The Express Tribune report.

The event will bring together over 150 international dignitaries, including ministers, ambassadors, scholars and academia from 44 Muslim and friendly countries, representatives from international organisations, including UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank.

Topics : Malala Yousafzai Pakistanis Pakistan girl education

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

