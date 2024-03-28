Sensex (    %)
                             
Malaysia to request additional 500,000 MT of white rice from India

According to state-run rice importer Bernas, Malaysia's annual rice consumption is 2.5 million metric tons, with an average imported supply of 750,000 tons

Govt weighs curbs on exports of 100% broken rice after paddy area shrinks

Reuters KUALA LUMPUR
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Malaysia will submit an request to India to procure an additional 500,000 metric tonnes of white rice, its agriculture minister said.
The request would be in addition to the 170,000 tonnes of white rice India has previously allocated to Malaysia for the year. India, the world's biggest rice exporter, had restricted shipments to offset inflation and ensure food security.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to state-run rice importer Bernas, Malaysia's annual rice consumption is 2.5 million metric tonnes, with an average imported supply of 750,000 tonnes.
"The government will send an official request to India through diplomatic channels shortly," Agriculture Minister Mohamad Sabu said in a Facebook post late on Wednesday, following a meeting with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Mohamad said Malaysia had also submitted a request to India in January for 100,000 metric tonnes of onions through a government-to-government arrangement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Malaysia India rice exports India rice rates rice export

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

