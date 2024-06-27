Maldives' Climate Minister arrested for 'black magic' on President Muizzu

Maldives Police have arrested state environment minister Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem, with media in the Indian Ocean nation suggesting she was accused of using “black magic” against President Mohamed Muizzu.

Saleem, the state minister for environment, climate change, and energy, was apprehended on Sunday in the capital city of Male, along with two others, the police told local media channels. She has been held in custody for a week pending investigation, with officers not providing specific details regarding her arrest.

Local media outlet, the Sun, reported, “There have been reports that Shamnaz was arrested for performing black magic on president Mohamed Muizzu”.

Although sorcery is not a criminal offence in Maldives, it can result in a six-month jail sentence under Islamic law.

Holding a crucial role in a country facing severe climate change impacts, Shamnaz’s position is vital, as UN experts have warned that rising sea levels could render the Maldives uninhabitable by the century's end.

Shamnaz's former husband, Adam Rameez, who previously worked closely with President Muizzu, has also been suspended. He has been away from the President for several months. The arrested minister is a mother of three, including an infant under the age of one.

Additionally, Shamnaz's sibling and another suspect were detained on June 23. Both were reportedly remanded in custody for seven days following a court appearance. The suspects include Shamnaz's younger sibling and the alleged sorcerer.

Traditional ceremonies, believed to bring good fortune or harm to opponents, are believed to be widely practised across the island nation, as reported by news agency AFP. In a related incident, a 62-year-old woman was murdered by three neighbours on Manadhoo in April 2023 after being accused of performing black magic, according to the Mihaaru news site, following an extensive police investigation, AFP said.

The police stated there was no evidence that the victim engaged in sorcery.

In 2012, police intervened at an opposition political rally, claiming the organisers had thrown a "cursed rooster" at officers conducting a raid on their offices.