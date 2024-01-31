Sensex (    %)
                        
Maldives' top lawyer, appointed by Oppn, attacked amid political turmoil

Hussain Shameem, appointed by the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), was rushed to the Maldives's ADK Hospital and is currently receiving treatment

Maldives Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem at an event. (File Photo)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

The Maldives Prosecutor General, Hussain Shameem, on Wednesday, was attacked in broad daylight in the capital city Male. The incident comes amid the ongoing political crisis in the island nation.

Shameem, appointed by the main Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), was rushed to the Maldives's ADK Hospital and is currently receiving treatment. Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih heads the MDP.
Shameem was on his way to work when an unidentified man attacked him with a hammer, causing injury to his left arm. According to the prosecutor's office, Shameem is in a stable condition at the moment.

Opposition plans to impeach Muizzu

The development followed two days after the MDP announced its plan to impeach Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

The MDP holds a majority in the Maldivian Parliament, while Muizzu's government is an alliance of his ruling party, the Progressive Party of Maldives, and the People's National Congress (PPM/PNC) coalition.

The Opposition's decision followed a day after major clashes broke out between the ruling party and the Opposition MPs in the country's Parliament on Sunday.

According to media reports, the opposition parties, the MDP and the Democrats' parliamentary group decided to withhold approval for four members of Muizzu's cabinet ahead of the voting, which led to the clash. However, the ministers were appointed by Monday evening.

The MDP and Democrats, together, have 56 MPs between them. According to the law, the president can face impeachment charges with 56 votes.

Muizzu govt moves Supreme Court over impeachment law

Notably, the Muizzu government on Tuesday, approached the country's Supreme Court over the recent amendment to Parliament's standing orders which makes the process of impeachment easier.

The political turmoil in the island nation has also been exacerbated by Muizzu's strong "anti-India" stand. The MDP and the Democrats, on January 25, issued a joint statement, labelling the shift in foreign policy as 'extremely detrimental' to the country's long-term development.

(With inputs from agencies)

