Houthis fire anti-ship missile towards Red Sea, shot down by US destroyer

Iranian-backed Houthis have fired one anti-ship cruise missile towards the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said

Illustration: Binay Sinha

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Iranian-backed Houthis have fired one anti-ship cruise missile towards the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
The missile, which was fired on Tuesday, was shot down by the US Navy's missile destroyer, the USS Gravely, it said adding that No injuries or damage was reported.
"On Jan. 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea. The missile was shot down by USS Gravely (DDG 107). There were no injuries or damage reported," CENTCOM wrote on 'X'.
Iran-backed Houthis recently fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles at the US Ship Maersk Detroit transiting the Gulf of Aden.
"On Jan. 24 at approximately 2 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated container ship M/V Maersk Detroit, transiting the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM posted on X.
"One missile impacted in the sea. The two other missiles were successfully engaged and shot down by the USS Gravely (DDG 107). There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship," the CENTOM further said.
Earlier, the US and UK carried out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, CNN reported, citing a joint statement.
The countries attacked the rebels' infrastructure on Monday and struck eight sites, as per a joint statement from the US and UK.
The two countries conducted the strikes, and Canada, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Australia supported the attacks, according to CNN.
Notably, the strikes on Houthi targets were "successful" and destroyed missiles, weapons storage sites and drone systems, a senior military official and a senior defence official stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cruise missiles Middle East Hamas US Army US Navy United States US Iran tensions Israel-Palestine

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

