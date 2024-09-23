Business Standard
Home / World News / 'Man accused in assassination bid left note with intentions to kill Trump'

'Man accused in assassination bid left note with intentions to kill Trump'

The note was placed in a box dropped off months earlier at the home of an unidentified person who did not open it until after last Sunday's arrest

Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Former US President

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president and kept in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, the Justice Department said Monday.
The new allegations were included in a detention memo filed ahead of a hearing Monday at which the Justice Department was expected to argue that 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh should remain locked up as the case moves forward.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The details are meant to buttress prosecutors' assertions that Routh is a threat to public safety with a premeditated plan to kill Trump a plot officials say was thwarted by a Secret Service agent who spotted a rifle poking out of shrubbery on the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing.
 
The note was placed in a box dropped off months earlier at the home of an unidentified person who did not open it until after last Sunday's arrest. The box also contained ammunition, a metal pipe, building materials, tools, phones and various letters. The person who received the box and contacted law enforcement was not identified in the Justice Department's detention memo.
One note, addressed Dear World, appears to have been premised on the idea that the assassination attempt would be unsuccessful.
This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer USD 150,000 to whomever can complete the job, the note said, according to prosecutors.
An attorney for Routh didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday morning.

More From This Section

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Israeli airstrikes kill 50 people, injure over 300: Lebanon health ministry

Space sector, chandrayaan III 3

Pragyan rover spots 160-km-wide oldest geological crater on Moon's surface

US China flag, US-China flag

US' plan to curb Chinese EV software tech risk spreading much further

Britain, UK, UK flag

Britain Treasury chief seeks to boost economic optimism after failed talks

electric vehicle

Acceptability of new energy vehicles set to soar by end of decade: Survey

Cellphone records cited by the Justice Department indicate Routh traveled to West Palm Beach from Greensboro in mid-August, and that he was near Trump's golf club and the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence on multiple days and times between August 18 and the day of the apparent attempted assassination.
He was arrested on Sunday afternoon after a Secret Service agent who was scoping the Trump International Golf Club for potential security threats saw a partially obscured man's face, and the barrel of a semiautomatic rifle, aimed directly at him. The agent fired at Routh, who sped away before being stopped by officials in a neighboring county.
The Secret Service has said Routh did not fire any shots and never had Trump in his line of sight.
The Justice Department also said Monday that authorities who searched his car found six cellphones, including one that showed a Google search of how to travel from Palm Beach County to Mexico.
They also found a list with dates in August, September and October and venues where Trump had appeared or was scheduled to, according to prosecutors. A notebook found in his car was filled with criticism of the Russian and Chinese governments and notes about how to join the war on behalf of Ukraine.
The detention memo also cites a book authored by Routh last year in which he lambasted Trump's approach to foreign policy, including in Ukraine. In the book, he wrote that Iran was free to assassinate Trump for having left the nuclear deal.
Routh is charged with illegally possessing his gun in spite of multiple felony convictions, including two charges of possessing stolen goods in 2002 in North Carolina, and with possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. More serious charges are possible in the weeks ahead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kamala Harris

US elections: Trump, Harris to turbocharge economic pitches at events

PremiumUS election

Bidenomics under scrutiny: Will economic populism win US votes?

Donald Trump, Elon Musk

US presidential polls: Elon Musk endorses Trump, his workers back Harris

Abortion

Climate, abortion, and gun control: Young women demand change in America

US flag, US, united states

US House Republicans fail to pass spending bill as shutdown approaches

Topics : Kamala Harris Donald Trump US Presidential poll US Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon