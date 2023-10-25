close
Man arrested in Germany over suspected plot to attack pro-Israel rally

The 29-year-old, whose identity wasn't released in keeping with German privacy rules, was detained Tuesday at his apartment in the western city of Duisburg

arrested, jailed, police custody

They said he is suspected of telling a chat partner in Syria in a sufficiently concrete manner" that he was prepared to commit an attack and that the possible target was a pro-Israel demonstration

AP Berlin
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
A man with a previous conviction for membership in the Islamic State group has been arrested in Germany on suspicion that he may have agreed to attack a pro-Israel demonstration, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old, whose identity wasn't released in keeping with German privacy rules, was detained Tuesday at his apartment in the western city of Duisburg.
Prosecutors in Duesseldorf said that a court on Wednesday ordered him kept in custody pending a possible indictment on suspicion of agreeing to commit murder and manslaughter.
They said he is suspected of telling a chat partner in Syria in a sufficiently concrete manner" that he was prepared to commit an attack and that the possible target was a pro-Israel demonstration.
Prosecutors said the Duesseldorf state court in 2017 gave the man a five-year sentence under juvenile law for membership in IS and other offenses, which he served.

Topics : Germany israel palestine Gaza Hamas

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

