Man arrested in Germany over suspected plot to attack pro-Israel rally

A man with a previous conviction for membership in the Islamic State group has been arrested in Germany on suspicion that he may have agreed to attack a pro-Israel demonstration, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old, whose identity wasn't released in keeping with German privacy rules, was detained Tuesday at his apartment in the western city of Duisburg.
Prosecutors in Duesseldorf said that a court on Wednesday ordered him kept in custody pending a possible indictment on suspicion of agreeing to commit murder and manslaughter.
They said he is suspected of telling a chat partner in Syria in a sufficiently concrete manner" that he was prepared to commit an attack and that the possible target was a pro-Israel demonstration.
Prosecutors said the Duesseldorf state court in 2017 gave the man a five-year sentence under juvenile law for membership in IS and other offenses, which he served.
