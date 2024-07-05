Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Man who stabbed South Korea's Oppn leader sentenced to 15 years in prison

The knife-wielding man attacked Lee Jae-myung, head of the liberal Democratic Party, South Korea's biggest political party

South Korea, S Korea

The court said that both the man and prosecutors have one week to appeal. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A man who stabbed South Korea's opposition leader in the neck earlier this year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday, court officials said.
The knife-wielding man attacked Lee Jae-myung, head of the liberal Democratic Party, South Korea's biggest political party, in January after approaching him asking for his autograph at an event in the southeastern city of Busan.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
After being detained by police, he told investigators that he wanted to kill Lee to prevent him from becoming South Korea's president.
The Busan District Court said the man was handed the 15-year prison term after being found guilty for an attempted murder and a violation of an election law.
The court said that both the man and prosecutors have one week to appeal.
The attack happened ahead of the country's crucial parliamentary elections in April, which ended with Lee's Democratic Party and other opposition parties winning a massive victory against President Yoon Suk Yeol's conservative governing party.
A court verdict called the attack a grave challenge to the country's election systems and an act that significantly destroys social consensus and confidence on the basic liberal democratic principles", according to Yonhap news agency.
It cited the verdict as saying the attacker had long loathed Lee because of differences of political opinions, practised stabbing his neck in advance and followed him on five public events.

More From This Section

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

UK election: Exit polls predict bruising defeat for Rishi Sunak-led Tories

cyber fraud

OpenAI's internal design details stolen in hacker breach last year

china Flag, China

China urges EU to show sincerity in talks as EV tariffs take effect

Keir Starmer

UK's Labour set to win huge majority in parliamentary elections: Exit polls

Keir Starmer

Labour Party leader Starmer thanks voters, says people ready for change

The court's public affairs office couldn't immediately confirm details of Friday's verdict. The court didn't disclose the man's identity. Police earlier said he's about 67.
Democratic Party officials earlier confirmed the attacker became a member last year. The ruling People Power Party said he is currently not their member but media reports said the man, only identified as his surname Kim, was previously affiliated with the party's predecessor.
Lee, a sharp-tongued former provincial governor, lost the 2022 presidential election to Yoon, a former top prosecutor, by the narrowest margin recorded in a South Korean presidential election.
Their closely fought race and post-election political bickering have intensified South Korea's already-toxic conservative-liberal divide. Surveys have showed that Lee is one of the early favorites for the 2027 presidential election. Yoon is by law barred from seeking reelection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Robot

Work stress claims first robot victim: Gumi City's cyborg leaps to its end

energy, electricity

Govt directs utilities to procure $33 bn equipment for coal power boost

North Korea

North Korea claims new ballistic missile capable of carrying huge warhead

Samsung

Samsung workers to strike in S Korea on July 8-10, says union official

Kim Jong Un

In a first, North Korean officials seen wearing lapel pins with Kim's image

Topics : South Korea Presidential elections prison

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon