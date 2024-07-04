Work stress claims first robot victim: Gumi City's Cyborg leaps to its end

In a bizarre incident, work pressure appears to have claimed its latest victim in South Korea: a robot! Yes, you read that right.

On June 26, South Korea’s Gumi City Council announced that its top administrative officer robot was found ‘dead’ after seemingly leaping down a six-and-a-half-foot flight of stairs. The city council is speculating whether the robot’s demise was an ‘act of suicide’.

According to news agency Agence France-Presse, an official observed the robot “circling in one spot as if something was there” before the incident.

Appointed as a city council officer in August 2023, the robot could move between floors independently by calling an elevator. This advanced cyborg, made by California-based startup Bear Robotics, was the first of its kind to hold such a position, assisting with daily document deliveries, city promotion, and information dissemination. It worked regular hours from 9 am to 6 pm and even had a civil service officer card.