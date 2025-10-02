Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Two dead in car and stabbing attack at UK's synagogue, suspect shot

Two dead in car and stabbing attack at UK's synagogue, suspect shot

The attack was declared 'Plato', a code-word used by the UK police when responding to a marauding terror attack

uk attack, uk police, uk, manchester

An eyewitness called the police to the Heaton Park Synagogue after he saw a car being driven towards the public. Photo: Reuters

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Yom Kippur gathering in Manchester, United Kingdom, turned tragic with a violent attack. Two people died in the car and stabbing attack at a synagogue in Manchester, on the occasion of Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar, according to a report by BBC News.
 
The suspect was shot by the police and is believed to be dead. The attack was declared ‘Plato’, a code-word used by the UK police when responding to marauding terror attacks.
 
According to the BBC News, an eyewitness called the police to the Heaton Park Synagogue after he saw a car being driven towards the public. When the paramedics arrived, they found four people injured, which were a result of both the vehicle and stab wounds. One of the injured is said to be a security guard. 
 
 
Condemning the incident, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.” 

Also Read

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta resumes Jan Sunwai amid tight security after attack

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta calls attack a cowardly bid to weaken resolve to serve Delhi

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

CM Naidu condemns attack on photojournalist during Jagan's Chittoor visit

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel appears ready to attack Iran, say officials in US and Europe

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia to respond to attacks on airfields as military deems right: Kremlin

 
“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders,” he said. 
To celebrate Yom Kippur, large numbers of Jewish people attend synagogues and observe a fast.

Antisemitism rises in the UK

Antisemitism has been on the rise among western nations, including the UK. Last year, the BBC reported that at least 1,978 anti-Jewish hate incidents were reported in the UK between January and June, up from 964 in the first half of 2023.
 
Of these, around 1,037 of the recorded antisemitic incidents were in Greater London, including 411 in Barnet, which is the local authority home to the biggest Jewish community in the UK.
 
The region with the second highest number of recorded antisemitic incidents was Greater Manchester with 268, followed by West Yorkshire with 115.
 

More From This Section

P&G

P&G to shut down biz in Pakistan, Gillette to consider delisting from PSX

H1B visa, US visa, passport, H-1B

US H-1B visa rules push Chinese workers to explore Europe as alternative

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

China tightens curbs on Nokia, Ericsson gear with strict security checks

earthquake, Thailand, earthquake in Thailand

Rescuers use heavy machinery at collapsed Indonesian school as hope fades

Morocco flag

Two killed as youth-led anti-government protests turn deadly in Morocco

Topics : attacks Britain British Prime Minister British government BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon