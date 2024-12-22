Business Standard

Sunday, December 22, 2024 | 11:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Many feared dead as small plane crashes into popular tourist town in Brazil

Many feared dead as small plane crashes into popular tourist town in Brazil

A small plane crashed into a Brazilian town that is popular with tourists on Sunday, killing several people, local officials said.

plane crash, crash

(File Image: X @ANI)

AP Brasilia
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A small plane crashed into a Brazilian town that is popular with tourists on Sunday, killing several people, local officials said.

Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul state, said in a statement on X that no passenger survived the crash in Gramado town, and that the plane had capacity to carry nine passengers. Authorities did not immediately say how many passengers or crew were on board.

Brazil's Civil Defence Agency said the plane hit the chimney of a home and then the second floor of a building before crashing into a shop in a residential neighbourhood. More than a dozen people who were on the ground were taken to hospitals with injuries including smoke inhalation.

 

Gramado is in the Serra Gaucha mountains and is popular with Brazilian tourists who enjoy the cool weather, hiking spots and traditional architecture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Navy fighter jet

2 US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in 'friendly fire' incident

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad

Deceit, betrayal marked final days of President Assad's regime in Syria

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's regime in 'dire straits' as it faces energy crisis due to sanctions

Crime

Germany says Saudi warned about Magdeburg Christmas market attack suspect

Panama Canal

Reduce transit fees or return it: Trump threatens to reclaim Panama canal

Topics : Brazil plane crash Tourists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon