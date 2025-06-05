Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Maori Haka protest: New Zealand parliament votes for suspensions of 3 MPs

Maori Haka protest: New Zealand parliament votes for suspensions of 3 MPs

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke received a seven-day ban and her colleagues from Te Pati Maori, the Maori Party, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, are barred for 21 days

New Zealand

he protest provoked months of dispute among lawmakers about what the consequences should be. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Wellington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand legislators voted on Thursday to enact record suspensions from parliament for three lawmakers who performed a Maori haka to protest a proposed law.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke received a seven-day ban and her colleagues from Te Pati Maori, the Maori Party, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, are barred for 21 days. 

Three days had been the longest ban from New Zealand's parliament before.

They performed the haka last November to oppose a bill they said would reverse Indigenous rights. The protest provoked months of dispute among lawmakers about what the consequences should be. Thursday's vote followed hours of fraught debate in parliament.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Columbia University

Trump admin warns Columbia may lose accreditation over antisemitism

critical minerals

EU warns China's rare earth export curbs may trigger supply crisis

Colorado firebombing, Boulder, Palestine

Colorado firebomb attack: US judge halts deportation of accused's family

china, china flag, Politburo

China's overseas income tax global crackdown expands beyond ultra-rich

Sundar Pichai

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai expects to keep hiring engineers as AI advances

Topics : New Zealand Protest Suspension of MPs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon