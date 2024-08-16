Mastercard plans to cut 3% of staff worldwide before Sept 30 amid overhaul

Mastercard Inc. is cutting 3 per cent of staff worldwide, according to a spokesperson for the payments network.



That would work out to about 1,000 people, based on its reported employee count at the end of last year.



“We recently announced organizational changes, realigning the regions and businesses to accelerate growth and unlock capacity that will enable investment in long-term opportunities,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. As the changes are made, the firm will “redeploy resources into growth areas.”



The majority of the job cut notifications are expected to be completed before Sept. 30, the spokesperson added.

