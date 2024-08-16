Business Standard
Biden optimistic about ceasefire, hostage deal between Israel and Hamas

Biden said I don't want to jinx anything but that a ceasefire was Much, much closer than it was three days ago

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

It would not be the first time in the 10-month-old war that Biden has expressed optimism that an agreement could be reached. | Photo:PTI

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Joe Biden was optimistic Friday about the prospects for a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, saying we are closer than we've ever been to an agreement.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office after two days of talks wrapped up in Doha with an agreement to continue negotiations next week, Biden said I don't want to jinx anything but that a ceasefire was Much, much closer than it was three days ago.
It would not be the first time in the 10-month-old war that Biden has expressed optimism that an agreement could be reached, only for talks between the parties to break down.
We may have something, Biden said Friday. But we're not there yet.

Joe Biden Israel-Palestine Hamas Gaza conflict

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

