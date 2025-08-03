Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Midnight quake of 4.8 strikes Pakistan, follows earlier 5.4 tremor

Earlier on Saturday, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at midnight at 00:40 Indian Standard Time (IST). (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at midnight at 00:40 Indian Standard Time (IST).

It occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 03/08/2025 00:40:31 IST, Lat: 33.36 N, Long: 73.23 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

 

Earlier on Saturday, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad, leaving residents in a state of panic, ARY News reported.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

 

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.

The country's geography makes certain regions more prone to earthquakes, including the high-risk areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, due to their proximity to major fault lines like the Main Central Thrust.

Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location.

One of the most significant earthquakes in Pakistan's history is the 1945 Balochistan earthquake (8.1 magnitude), the largest earthquake in the country's history.

