Minerals security partnership continues to expand with India, says US

The US State Department on Saturday said that the US ties with India have been elevated in terms of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) to combat climate change effectively and will continue collaboration to bolster supply chain and sustainable future, according to a US State Department official press release.

The US also affirmed that the country would continue to expand the Minerals security partnership with its 14 partners including India as clean energy and other technologies, are projected to grow significantly.

The official release said, "The United States is committed to working closely with all our partner countries. Since MSP's inception last June, we welcomed Norway, Italy, and India, making 14 partners - Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Norway, Sweden, the UK, the United States, and the European Union (represented by the European Commission) - that are collaborating to bolster supply chains to ensure a more sustainable future for us all."

Quoting the release, the statement added, "Transparent, open, predictable, secure, and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals are vital to deploying these technologies at the speed and scale necessary to combat climate change effectively. MSP partners are key to making this happen. We share a commitment to high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards."

According to the US State Department, all the partner countries have given their support for a shared commitment to high ESG standards, as documented in the "Statement on Principles for Responsible Critical Minerals Supply Chains."

The Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) strives to promote responsible growth across the critical minerals sector via a shared commitment to high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards; sustainability; and shared prosperity, according to a document released by the US State Department.

The MSP partner governments regard the further development of responsible and resilient supply chains to be critically important to an equitable and sustainable energy transition. These principles outline the shared commitment of the MSP partner governments to the full integration of ESG standards, guidance, and support into MSP activities.